Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (R) reaches for a pass that is beyond his reach as Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (L) follows up to defend during the NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, 08 December 2019. EFE/Tannen Maury

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (L) defends as a pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (R) sails out of their reach during the NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, 08 December 2019. EFE/Tannen Maury