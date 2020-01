Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL American football NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs in a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL American football NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON