Villeneuve D'ascq (France), 15/10/2019.- Algeria'Äôs player Baghdad Bounedjah celebrates during the friendly international between Algeria vs Colombia at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, 15 October 2019. (Futbol, Amistoso, Francia, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Villeneuve D'ascq (France), 15/10/2019.- Algeriaís player Youcef BelaÔli in action during the friendly international between Algeria vs Colombia at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, 15 October 2019. (Futbol, Amistoso, Francia, Laos) EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA