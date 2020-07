San Diego Padres second baseman Jurickson Profar (L) and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants during the Giants home opener MLB game at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California, USA, 28 July. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Diego Padres second baseman Jurickson Profar (L) forces out San Francisco Giants Mike Yastrzemski (R) while relaying to first base for a double play during the eighth inning of the San Francisco Giants home opener MLB game at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California, USA, 28. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO