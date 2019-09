New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (R) is tagged out at first by Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (L) during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 06 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts of Aruba reaches to field the ball during the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 06 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER