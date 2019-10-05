EFEHouston (EE.UU.)

El abridor estelar Justin Verlander lanzó siete entradas en blanco y el segundo base venezolano José Altuve pegó cuadrangular de dos carreras en el quinto episodio que permitieron a los Astros de Houston ganar con facilidad por 6-2 a los Rays de Tampa Bay en el primer partido de la Serie Divisional de la Liga Americana.