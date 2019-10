Josh Sargent (R) of the USA in action against Erick Rizo (C) of Cuba during the CONCACAF Nations League soccer match between the USA and Cuba at Audi Field in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MARK GOLDMAN

Jean Carlos Rodriguez (L) of Cuba in action against Weston Mckennie (R) of the USA during the CONCACAF Nations League soccer match between the USA and Cuba at Audi Field in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MARK GOLDMAN