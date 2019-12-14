Devonte Graham consiguió 16 puntos y siete asistencias para los Hornets de Charlotte, que superaron 73-83 a los Bulls de Chicago.
Los Hornets consiguieron su tercera victoria consecutiva.
Chicago (United States), 13/12/2019.- Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (C) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (L) of Finland as he moves past Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 13 December 2019. (Baloncesto, Finlandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (L) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo scores on Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (C) and Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (R) of Finland during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 13 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford (2-R) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (2-L) during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 13 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Devonte Graham consiguió 16 puntos y siete asistencias para los Hornets de Charlotte, que superaron 73-83 a los Bulls de Chicago.
Los Hornets consiguieron su tercera victoria consecutiva.