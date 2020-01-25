El reserva Buddy Hield logró 21 tantos para los Kings de Sacramento, que derrotaron por 81-98 a los Bulls de Chicago.
Los Kings rompieron una racha de seis derrotas consecutivas.
Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore (L) blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore (L) pulls a rebound away from Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio (R) of Brazil during the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Brasil, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (L) shoots on Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
El reserva Buddy Hield logró 21 tantos para los Kings de Sacramento, que derrotaron por 81-98 a los Bulls de Chicago.
Los Kings rompieron una racha de seis derrotas consecutivas.