Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore (L) blocks a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore (L) pulls a rebound away from Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio (R) of Brazil during the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Brasil, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY