La nueva campeona del Abierto de Estados Unidos, la adolescente Bianca Andreescu, de apenas 19 años, no solo logró su primer título de Grand Slam y batió nueva marcas sino que su triunfo fue mucho más allá del valor deportivo y simbolizó lo que significa el luchar por lo que se quiere lograr.
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams of the US during the women's final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2019. The US Open runs from 26 August through 08 September. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO