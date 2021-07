Australia huddle during the Men's Rugby Sevens match between Australia and Argentina during the Tokyo Olympic Games, at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/STEVE MCARTHUR

Samu Kervei of Australia (L) in action against Rodrigo Etchart of Argentina during their Men's Rugby Sevens match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium, in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEVE MCARTHUR