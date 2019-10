Doha (Qatar), 01/10/2019.- Daniel Arce of Spain reacts after competing in the men's 3,000m Steeplechase heats at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 01 October 2019. (Mundial de Atletismo, 3000 metros obstáculos, España, Catar) EFE/EPA/SRDJAN SUKI