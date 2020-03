Tyrell Hatton of England tips his cap after sinking a birdie putt on the eighteenth green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, USA, 07 March 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Tyrrell Hatton of England (L) walks with his caddie Mick Donaghy (R) to the eighteenth green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, USA, 07 March 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY