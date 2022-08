Saint-denis (France), 28/05/2022.- (L-R) - Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 28 May 2022. (Liga de Campeones, Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA