(front to back) Friends Landry Naccari, 8, and Rivers Gleason (son of former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason), 7, get splashed by the waters of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Barry approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on 12 July 2019. Tropical Storm Barry is predicted to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON