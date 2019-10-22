EFEHouston (EE.UU.)

El piloto de los Nacionales de Washington, el puertorriqueño Dave Martínez, confirmó este lunes al lanzador estelar, el derecho Max Scherzer, como el abridor que trabaje en el montículo durante el Primer Partido de la Serie Mundial que van a disputar mañana, martes, contra los Astros de Houston.