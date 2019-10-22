Washington Nationals starting pitcher for game one Max Scherzer at the press conference during the 2019 MLB World Series Media Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/TYLER SMITH

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez at the press conference during the 2019 MLB World Series Media Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/TYLER SMITH