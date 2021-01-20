El portugués Cristiano Ronaldo (por decimoquinta vez), el argentino Lionel Messi (duodécima) y los españoles Sergio Ramos y Thiago Alcántara figuran en el equipo masculino del año 2020 elegido por los aficionados de UEFA.com.
El equipo ideal elegido está formado por Manuel Neuer (GER-Bayern Múnich), Joshua Kimmich (GER-Bayern Múnich), Sergio Ramos (ESP-Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool), Alphonso Davies (CAN-Bayern Múnich), Thiago Alcántara (ESP-Bayern Múnich/Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL-Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR-Juventus), Lionel Messi (ARG-Barcelona), Neymar (BRA-PSG) y Robert Lewandowski (POL-Bayern Múnich).