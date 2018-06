Players of Denmark react after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Peru and Denmark in Saransk, Russia, 16 June 2018.

Peruvian defender Christian Ramos (L) helps out his teammate Peruvian midfielder Christian Cueva during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C soccer match between Peru and Denmark, in Saransk, Russia, 16 June 2018. EFE