Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Costa Rica and Serbia in Samara. EFE

Nemanja Matic (L) of Serbia and Celso Borges (C) of Costa Rica in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Costa Rica and Serbia in Samara. EFE