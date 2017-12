Chelsea'Äôs Eden Hazard reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea held at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, 23 December 2017. EFE/EPA

Chelsea'Äôs Tiemoue Bakayoko (L) in action with Everton'Äôs Michael Keane (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea held at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain. EFE/EPA