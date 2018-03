Tunisia's Saif-Eddine Khaoui (L) in action against Iran's Milad Mohammadi (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Tunisia and Iran in Tunis, Tunisia, Túnez. EFE

Tunisia's Oussama Haddadi (L) in action against Iran's Karim Ansarifard (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Tunisia and Iran in Tunis, Tunisia, Túnez.EFE