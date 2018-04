Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (R) and Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (L) wait for a rebound during the second period of game four of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. EFE

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (L) pushes Miami Heat Guard Goran Dragic (R) during game four of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. EFE