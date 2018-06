Players of Croatia react after Oghenekaro Etebo of Nigeria scored an own goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Nigeria in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE

Luka Modric (C) of Croatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Nigeria in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE