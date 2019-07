Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) stops a shot by Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) during the second half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, USA, 23 July 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac (L) in action against Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez (R) during the first half of the International Champions Cup (ICC) soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, USA, 23 July 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/Erik S. Lesser