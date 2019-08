Rome (Italy), 07/08/2019.- Roma's Justin Kluivert (L) and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (R) in action during the international friendly soccer match AS Roma vs Real Madrid CF at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 August 2019. (Futbol, Amistoso, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Real Madrid's Marcelo (C) scores the 0-1 goal during the international friendly soccer match AS Roma vs Real Madrid CF at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 11 August 2019. (Futbol, Amistoso, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI