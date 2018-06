Players of Russia react after an own goal by Ahmed Fathi of Egypt the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EFE

Yuri Zhirkov (L) of Russia in action against Mohamed Salah (R) of Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt at the Krestovsky Stadium in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EFE