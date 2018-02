Spanish player Marta Xargay (L) in action against Alina Iagupova (R) of Ukraine during the Women's Eurobasket 2019 qualifying basketball match between Ukraine and Spain in Kiev, Ukraine. EFE

Spanish player Astou Ndour (R) in action against Alina Iagupova (L) of Ukraine during the Women's Eurobasket 2019 qualifying basketball match between Ukraine and Spain in Kiev, Ukraine. EFE