James Gist of Panathinaikos in action with Erick Green (R) of Valencia during the Euroleague match between Panathinaikos and Valencia in Athens, Greece. EFE

Nick Calathes of Panathinaikos in action with Aaron Doornekamp (L) of Valecncia during the Euroleague match between Panathinaikos and Valencia in Athens, Greece. EFE