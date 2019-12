Berlin (Germany), 26/12/2019.- Alba Berlin's Makai Mason (2L) is in action against Saski Baskonia's Matt Janning (L) during the Euroleague basketball match between Alba Berlin vs Saski Baskonia at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, 26 December 2019. (Baloncesto, Euroliga, Alemania) EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER