Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob (C, left) and Peter Guber (C, right) hold up the NBA Championship Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals in game four at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 08 June 2018. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) breaks away with a loose ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (R) during the first half of the NBA Finals game four at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 08 June 2018. EFE