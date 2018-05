Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) drives the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L) defends in the second half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game four between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. EFE

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (C-R) fouls Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (C-L) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game four between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 06 May 2018. EFE