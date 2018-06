Real Madrid's Walter Tavares (L) in aciton against Herbalife's Ondrej Balvin during the Endesa League third semifinal play off match between Herbalife Gran Canaria and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria Arena in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 07 June 2018. EFE

Real Madrid's Rudy Fernandez (L) in action against Herbalife Gran Canaria's Oriol Pauli during the second ACB League playoff semifinal match between Real Madrid and Herbalife Gran Canaria at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain, 05 June 2018. EFE