Manchester United'Äôs Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain. EFE/EPA

Manchester United'Äôs Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring with teammate Alexis Sanchez (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain. EFE/EPA