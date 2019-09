Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a return to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their Semi-Finals round match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA. EFE/JASON SZENES

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after taking the first set from Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their Semi-Finals round match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA. EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO