Indianapolis (United States), 14/08/2020.- Marco Andretti of the US climbs out of his car during practice for the Indianapolis 500 automobile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 14 August 2020. The race was schedule to be run on 24 May 2020 but was delayed because of Covid-19. The race is now to be run on 23 August without fans in attendance. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY