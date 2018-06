Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in the pitlane during the 2018 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 24 June 2018. EFE

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP after crashing at the start of the 2018 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 24 June 2018. EFE