Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and Russian model Natalia Vodianova present the World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EFE

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas presents the World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EFE