Zhangjiakou (China), 10/02/2022.- Silver medalist Queralt Castellet of Spain reacts during the flower ceremony for the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe final at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, 10 February 2022. (España) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV