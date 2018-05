Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) walks off the court after the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 05 May 2018. EFE

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (C-L) defends against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (C-R) during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game three between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 05 May 2018. EFE