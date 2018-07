Jorge Martin of Spain celebrates winning the Moto3 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, The Netherlands, 01 July 2018. EFE

(L-R) Second placed Aron Canet from Spain, winner, Jorge Martin of Spain and third placed and Enea Bastianini of Italy celebrate on the podium for the Moto3 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, The Netherlands, 01 July 2018. EFE