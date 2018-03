Djokovic pone en duda su presencia en Montecarlo tras dura derrota en Miami

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Benoit Paire of France during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 23 March 2018. EFE

Benoit Paire of France in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 23 March 2018. EFE