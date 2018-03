Second placed Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) of Repsol Honda Team, first placed Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (R) of Ducati Team and third placed Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (C) of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP celebrate on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit near Doha, Qatar. EFE/EPA