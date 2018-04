Bayern's Rafinha celebrates with a mock Championship shield after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany, 07 April 2018. Munich won the sixth consecutive Bundesliga title. (Alemania) EFE/EPA

Bayern's Sandro Wagner (R) celebrates with team mate Jerome Boateng (L) after scoring the 1-4 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany EFE/EPA