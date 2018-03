ACF Fiorentina's honorary President Andrea Della Valle talks to journalists outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy. EFE

A banner reading "Goodbye captain" in memory of Fiorentina's deceased captain Davide Astori is seen outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florenze, Italy, 04 March 2018. The 31-year-old Fiorentina player Astori was found dead in a hotel room ahead of his team's Italian Serie A match against Udinese. EFE