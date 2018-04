Niki Sherazadishvili (white) of Spain celebrates winning against Noel van t'End (blue) of The Netherlands in the men's -90Kg event at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel. EFE/EPA

Niki Sherazadishvili (L) of Spain in action against Nicolas Mungai of Italy in Round Three of the men's -90 kg event at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel. EFE/EPA