French rider Arnaud Demare of the Groupama - FDJ team crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 135km from Chatou to Meudon, France. EFE

French rider Arnaud Demare of the Groupama - FDJ team crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 135km from Chatou to Meudon, France. EFE