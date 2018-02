Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (3-L) celebrates with teammates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and SS Lazio at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. EFE

Sassuolo's Luca Mazzitelli (R) and Lazio's Ciro Immobile (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and SS Lazio at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. EFE