Fiorentina's players celebrate a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs AC Milan at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, 30 December 2017. EFE

Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs AC Milan at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, 30 December 2017. EFE