Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (L) reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the eighteenth green during the third round of the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland fetches his ball from the cup after sinking a birdie putt on the eighteenth green during the third round of the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. EFE/TANNEN MAURY