German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, 14 April 2018. EFE

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari signs autographs for fans after the third practice session of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, 14 April 2018. EFE